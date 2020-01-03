Clarence 'Corky' Robert Ott Jr.
Clarence “Corky” Robert Ott Jr., 84, of Bridgman passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in the care of his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9650 N. Church St., Bridgman, with the Rev. Edward A. Meyer officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 26, Bridgman, MI 49106, Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or Humane Society of SW Michigan – Yeager Family Pet Shelter, 5400 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Clarence was born Friday, May 31, 1935, in Sawyer, the son of the late Clarence Robert and May Josephine (Woodrick) Ott Sr. Clarence married Annette Krumrie on Aug. 10, 1957. He graduated from MSU with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed with Bendix Missiles in Mishawaka, Ind., for seven years. In 1994, after 30 years, Clarence retired from Whirlpool Corp. He was an advance development engineer in the Laundry Group. He also owned several patents. Clarence was the chairman of the Old Timers Banquet.
He enjoyed fishing in Wisconsin, hunting deer, duck and goose, playing horseshoes, cards and bowling. He also played the accordion and ukelele. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and anything MSU. Corky was a devoted family man. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sawyer, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bridgman.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 62 years, Annette; son, Brian (Cheryl) Ott; daughters, Linda Ott, Cheryl (Chris) Strefling and Susan (Alan) Foster; 14 grandchildren: Amiee (Andrew) Clay, Kelly Gast, Alex (Abbey) Gast, Gina (Brian) Rzetelny, Elise Ott, Steven Clarence Ott, Stephanie (Kristian) Woods, Patrick (Angela) Binkley, Michael Catania, Katie (Raymond) Zordell, Breanna (Benjamin) Adams, Matthew (Melissa) Foster, Nathan (Emma) Foster and Timothy (Sara) Foster; 22 great-grandchildren: Ezra, Eliza, Colt, Takiya, Macey, Rylie, Charlie, Michael, Faith, Natalee, Henry, Daniel, Valerie, Cheyenne, Haley, Ethan, Emmett, Benjamin, Wyatt, Otto, Margo and Gabe; brother, Donald (Carolyn) Ott; and sisters, Lavera Lawrenz and Marlene (Earl) Anderson.
He was also preceded by two great-grandchildren, Vernon and RJ; and four sisters, Edna Scharnowske, Doris Nitz, Darlene Frank and Arlene Smiley.