Clarence Heemstra
Clarence Heemstra, 82, of Three Oaks died peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence in the presence of his family.
Clarence was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Chicago to Clarence and Theresa (Evenhuis) Heemstra. He married Darlene Kuiper on July 17, 1959, in Byron Center, Mich. Clarence lived a full life of many adventures and tales, held many unique jobs, moved often and traveled the world. Clarence will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Darlene Heemstra of Three Oaks; two daughters, Debbie (Tom) Novak and Sharon (Brian Conklin) Stone; four grandchildren, Terry Novak, Wade (Tara Gerlak) Novak, Andy (Sara Baciak) Novak and Nick (Jessica Penn) Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank (Delores) Heemstra.
Family and friends will gather 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2, with a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. at Three Oaks Social Club, 8 Maple St., Three Oaks, MI 49128. The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Clarence to Rotary Club of Harbor Country, P.O. Box 12, Three Oaks, MI 49128.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.