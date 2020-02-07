Clarence Van Mott Sr., 88, of Lawrence passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Steele, Mo., the son of the late Herman and Stella (Raymond) Mott. On June 29, 1974, in Lawrence, he married Jerri (Burton) Mott, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Glenda (Mark) Mott-Long of Watervliet; two sons, Van Mott of Coloma and Aaron Mott of Benton Harbor; three grandchildren, Tasha, Trey and Nicole; six great-grandchildren: Jordyn, Jaedyn, Liam, Jac, Noah and Nathan; two brothers, Charley (Faye) Mott of Benton Harbor and Lee (Linda) Mott of Stevensville; sister, Polly (Ray) Rankin of Iron Mountain, Mich.; along with many nieces and nephews.