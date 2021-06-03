Clarence “Bobo” Willis, 78, of Benton Harbor transitioned to his heavenly home on May 4, 2021. Services have taken place and you may sign the guest book online at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Clarence was born on July 13, 1942, in Marie, Ark., to Clarence Willis Sr., and Alice Strickland. He moved to Michigan in 1960 and at age 23, he married the love of his life, Georgia “Baylou” Hoskins. Clarence worked for the local railroad company, National Motors for 15 years and Kmart until he retired. He was known as the “Fence Man,” where he put his heart and soul into every fence and pallet that he built.