On Oct. 13, 1955, Clarice Archibald was born in Hughes, Ark., as the first daughter of the late William Fletcher Archibald and Vera Lee (Archibald) Anderson. Clarice was a quiet and thoughtful person. She served for seven years in the U.S. Army. During her service, she met and married Mack Parham, with whom she had one son, Marco Parham. In her later years, she worked in manufacturing until her retirement at age 62. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an expert baker, well known for her award-winning chocolate chip cookies. The love she had for her family was evident. She shared her love of baking with her family every holiday and was considered a second mother to her nephew, Darrius Archibald. After battling a short illness, Clarice peacefully transitioned on April 20, 2020, at 64 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and her sister, Lou Thelma Archibald.