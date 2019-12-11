Cleo L. Postelli
Cleo L. Postelli, 100, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community, 509 Ship St., St. Joseph, with Pastor Tom Bird officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A private family innichement will take place at a later date in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Cleo was born on July 31, 1919, in Benton Harbor, to Frank and Elizabeth “Anna” (Hewitt) Antes. She was raised on a farm in Benton Harbor. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School. Cleo married the love of her life, Fiore F. “Frank” Postelli, in Benton Harbor, almost 80 years ago. For many years, Cleo worked in the manufacturing department at Quality Packaging. During her younger years, Cleo loved to square dance. She also enjoyed making jewelry, crocheting and sewing clothes for her family. Cleo’s favorite hobbies were winning at bingo and traveling with Fiore in their RV. However, what brought Cleo the most joy, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cleo is survived by her loving and caring husband, Fiore; children, Frank “Ronald” (Annette) Postelli, Karol Schoenbaum and Robert “Bob” Postelli; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her longtime, dear friends, Darlene Skinner and Mary Cozart Betts.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents and her six siblings: John, Dorothy, Jean, Eleanor, Marvin and Leroy, who died in childhood.