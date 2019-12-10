Cleo L. Postelli
Cleo L. Postelli, 100, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community, 509 Ship St., St. Joseph. Friends may visit with the family from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A private family innichement will take place at a later date in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.