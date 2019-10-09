Clifford Lott Raymer
Clifford Raymer passed away on Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 89.
He was born in Benton Harbor on March 1, 1930, the second son of Kenneth John Raymer and Hazel Sutherland Raymer. Mr. Raymer graduated from Benton Harbor High School, class of 1948, and Michigan State University, class of 1952, where he was a member of the ROTC and Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After college, he spent two years in the U.S. Army, one year of which was in Pusan, South Korea, after the armistice.
Mr. Raymer worked for the Kawneer Company of Niles for about 10 years. His first assignment was the Newark, N.J., sales territory, where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Ellen Greenwood of Maplewood, N.J.
In 1965 the Raymer family moved to the Atlanta area. For 28 years they resided in East Point, Ga., and then more than 23 years in the Belmont subdivision of East Cobb county. Shortly after moving to metro-Atlanta, Mr. Raymer changed his employer to Diebold, Inc. of Canton, Ohio, selling bank equipment. After 32 years with Diebold, Mr. Raymer's first day of retirement was Jan. 1, 1998.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; and two sons, John Herbert Raymer (wife, Virginia Ferrell) of Tucker, Ga., and Kenneth Lott Raymer of Kennesaw, Ga.
Interment and a brief graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Crystal Springs Cemetery, Benton Harbor. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Ga. Visitation will be held in the narthex of the church beginning one hour before the memorial service. Messages of condolence may be posted online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com.