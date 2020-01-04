Clifford Otto Pliml
Clifford Otto Pliml, 77, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Stevensville, surrounded by his family.
Cliff was born on Aug. 14, 1942, and raised in Berwyn, Ill., by his parents, Otto and Grace (Nikodem) Pliml. When he was young, he earned the highest Boy Scout ranking and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Morton High School and volunteered for active service in the U.S. Army, where he specialized as a single engine airplane mechanic and a multi-engine command aircraft maintenance mechanic. After returning home, he enrolled at Moraine College in an advanced welding program.
Cliff enjoyed muscle cars like his 69 SS Nova, and during one of his spirited drives with his latest car, he met the love of his life. He married Linda Ann Brown in May of 1973 in Cicero, Ill.
Cliff was dedicated to improving lives through reading comprehension and writing skills by working with Upward Bound and Lake Michigan College as a tutor, and then as the assessment coordinator. He taught countless students the skills necessary to have an opportunity to succeed in college. His skill for the art of calligraphy was admired and appreciated by many. He also was an expert in engraving metals, where he honored individuals in elegant fashion.
After retiring, he was an avid fisherman, rifle marksman and movie watcher. Cliff was a nature lover – feeding the birds, small animals and deer in his yard. He spent most of his days after retirement engaging in reloading for his rifles, watching movies and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Linda; and their children: Jason Pliml (and his wife, Sherri), David Pliml (and his wife, Alyssa) and Sarah Truhn (and her husband, Ryan, and their children). His 15 grandchildren are: Kathryn, Kelsey, Priscilla, Karigan, Robert (Kallie), Kevin, Sydney, Josie, Lena, Nate, Gabriel, Caleb, Evelia, Lucy and Greta; and great-grandchild, Mila. He is also survived by his three sisters, Pat Kaiser, Cindy Waltenspiel and Peggy Kwiatek.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
The visitation will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, followed by a service at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Cliff requested that there not be a burial service.
Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at: www.starks-menchinger.com. Please make any remembrance donations to: Caring Circle – Hospice of Michigan, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085.