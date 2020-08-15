Deacon Clyde Edward Pollins, 83, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 6, 2020. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.
Clyde was born Aug. 25, 1936 in Okolona, Ark., to Clidean Pollins and Fannie Lewis Pollins. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at a young age. On Jan. 22, 1961, Clyde married the love of his life, Willie Ruth McKissack. He was a kind and gentle person and enjoyed fishing, eating fish and he loved watermelon. Clyde found joy in serving as a Deacon of New Bethel B.C. for more than 50 years. For 30 years he worked at Bendix/Bosch until his first retirement in 1996. He went on to work for the Benton Harbor Area School System as a janitor of over 10 years until his final retirement.
Deacon Pollins leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Willie Ruth; children: Donna Pollins of Arkansas, Clyde Jr., of Benton Harbor, Lynda Pollins (Tyrone) of Grand Rapids, Kevin Pollins of Benton Harbor; sister, Mattie Pollins of Chicago; grandchildren: Ramon Pollins of Georgia, Sidra Satterfield of Georgia, Marquis Pollins of Kalamazoo, Makayla Pollins of Mishawaka, Ind., Deandray Ellis-Pollins of Grand Rapids, Noah Pollins of Arkansas and A’Nyssa Pollins of Grand Rapids; a special niece, Francis Pollins (Frank) Pugh of Chicago; and a host of cousins, god-daughters and many community, neighborhood and church friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Rose Pollins Scott and Florean Pollins Clay; and brother-in-law, O. D. Clay.