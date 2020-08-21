Deacon Clyde Edward Pollins, 83, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 6, 2020. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Clyde was born Aug. 25, 1936 in Okolona, Ark., to Clidean Pollins and Fannie Lewis Pollins. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at a young age. On Jan. 22, 1961, Clyde married the love of his life, Willie Ruth McKissack. He was a kind and gentle person and enjoyed fishing, eating fish and he loved watermelon. Clyde found joy in serving as a Deacon of New Bethel B.C. for more than 50 years. For 30 years he worked at Bendix/Bosch until his first retirement in 1996. He went on to work for the Benton Harbor Area Schools system as a janitor of over 10 years until his final retirement.