Colette Williams-Hayes
Colette Williams-Hayes, 51, of Duluth, Minn., formerly of Berrien Springs departed this life Dec. 29, 2019.
A service celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Trinity COGIC, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Colette was born July 9, 1968, in Berrien Springs, to Robert and Mary J. Williams. She later moved to Minneapolis, where she graduated and received her CAN certification. After living and working in Minneapolis, she moved to Duluth, and met the love of her life, William Howard Hayes. They were married on Sept. 15, 2015.
Colette was very fun, loving, loved fishing and was a shining star to all who knew her. Although she lived away from her family, she kept in close touch with everyone on a regular basis.
Colette is survived by her husband, William Howard Hayes; mother, Mary J. Williams; daughter, Nicole Renae Chester; sisters, Patricia Ward, Diane Thomas, JoAnn Williams, Barbara Jean and Sarah Williams; stepsister, Geraldine Williams; brothers, Robert Jr. Williams, Larry Williams, Wallace Williams, Johnny Williams, Vernon Williams and Senior Robert Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family; and her loving bunny rabbit, Annie Bell.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Williams; stepmother, Louise; son, Joshua Chester; sisters, Mary Ann Williams, Betty Sue and Willie Mae Williams; brothers, Leroy Williams and Ronnie Williams; and grandparents on both sides.