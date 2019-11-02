Constance M. Johnson
Constance M. Johnson, 92, of South Haven passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at River Ridge Retirement Village, South Haven, surrounded by her loving family.
Connie was born March 29, 1927, in South Haven, the daughter of Bert and Ferne (Trumble) Ridley, and had lived the majority of her life in the South Haven area, and 28 years wintering in Englewood, Fla.
She enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion. She also loved spending time with family and friends playing bingo and cards. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening and creative canvas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Carolyn Peters of South Haven, Terry (Pam) Johnson of Allegan, Jim (Barb) Johnson of South Haven and Judy (Doug) Helmer of Kalamazoo; five grandchildren, Nicole, Jason, Laura, Cameron and Matthew; three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Elizabethand Jenna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Arthur Johnson, who passed away in 2017; and brother, Donald Ridley in 2017.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will meet friends at 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Peace Lutheran Church or to Caring Circle Hospice. www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.