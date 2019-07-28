Constance Nuccio
Constance Nuccio, 88, resident of New Hudson, Mich., and formerly a long-time resident of St. Joseph, entered into eternal life peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Connie was born in Chicago in September of 1930. Her parents moved the family to a farm in St. Joseph when Connie was seven years old. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Sienna Heights University. After working as a social worker for many years, Connie became a teacher in the St. Joseph school district. For a number of years she taught at E.P. Clarke Elementary, which was located next to her home and on the land of her parents' former farm.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonse and Lucille Adent; and her loving husband of 64 years, Phillip Nuccio.
Constance is survived by her daughter, Gina (Jack) Buchan; and grandchildren, Jackson and Jenna; her twin sister, Elizabeth (the late Ed) Tomaszewski; sisters, Sheila (Sam) Bavido and Bernadette (Sam) Caropepe; and brother, Jim (Mary Ann) Adent.
Connie was very close with her daughter Gina and was affectionately known as “Nonnie” by her grandchildren. Connie loved and was talented at needlepoint, knitting, sewing and crochet. She had a large collection of books and was a passionate reader.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be held on Friday, August 9, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville, Mich. Connie will lie in state at 9:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am.
Memorial donations in Connie’s name may be made to: Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library, 500 Market St., St. Joseph, MI 49085