Corinne Graziano
Corinne Graziano, 100, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, with her grandson, Mikey, by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, with a rosary beginning at 5 p.m., at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson Hospice Center or to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Corinne was born Nov. 21, 1919, the 10th child of Frank and Mamie (Perrone) Micheli, in Chefly, La. Corinne’s parents were Sicilian immigrants and she grew up in a big Italian farming family. Most of her family moved to Michigan, where she met and married Emanuel Graziano on Nov. 13, 1937, where they helped their family on the fruit farm. She loved Italian and country music. She was a great Italian cook and passed on those traditions to many family members. She made friends everywhere, including at Vineyards Apartments and The Willows. She loved to play cards with her special friend, Al Vasta, and many family members. Corinne was a very loving person and will be missed deeply by all who knew her.
Corinne is survived by her two daughters, Anna Garlanger and Mamie Graziano; grandchildren, Suzanne (Dan) Moomey, Michael (Mariana) Hoffmann, Mark (Lisa) Garlanger and Carl Uzarski; great-grandchildren, Rachel (fiancé, Jeff Ichesco) Buckner, Michelle Buckner (Manveer Hira) and Ashlyn and Alex Garlanger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons-in-law, Rudolf Hoffmann and Paul Garlanger; seven sisters; and five brothers.
Corinne’s family would like to thank the staff at The Willows and Hanson Hospice Center for all of their compassionate care.