Cortaze Alex Pettigrew, 34, of Benton Harbor departed this life on July 29, 2021. A service celebrating his life will be Aug. 12, at Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Visit www.robbinsbrothersfh.com to sign the online guest book.
Cortaze was born July 9, 1987, to Earlene and Frederick Pettigrew in Berrien Springs. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 2005 and attended Lake Michigan College. Cortez was employed at Modern Glass in Wyoming, Mich.