Attorney Craig A. Rochau, 70, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his second home in Bonita Springs, Fla.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4333 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville, with Pastor Quardokus officiating. Veteran's services will be conducted following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alex Mandarino Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Craig was born on Dec. 1, 1948, in Benton Harbor, to Arthur and Bernadine (Brunke) Rochau. Craig spent his youth working on his parents' farm in Stevensville. He attended Lakeshore High School and continued his education at Michigan State University. He then served as an armor crewman in the Michigan National Guard. During his service, he earned both Expert and Sharpshooter Marksmanship badges.
In 1974, he graduated cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School, earning his juris doctorate. As a young attorney, he quickly made partner at Keller, Keller, Creager, Kosick & Rochau. He went on to open a thriving private practice in St. Joseph, where he practiced general law and civil litigation until 2016.
While owning sailboats, Craig loved sailing, traveling around the world with his wife and reading. He served as president of Blossomtime and was very active in his community. Most importantly, he was a devoted husband and stepfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nina Rochau; stepchildren, Natalie (Stephen) Goveia and Patrick (Dana) Williams; brother, Kim (Susan) Rochau; and six grandchildren.