Craig Jensen
Craig Jensen passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at The Willows Assisting Living, St. Joseph.
Craig was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in St. Joseph, and was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph High School. Craig served in the United Sates Army and received a degree from the South Bend College of Commerce. He was a good athlete in his youth, playing basketball, baseball and tennis. Craig was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Detroit teams, Michigan State, University of Michigan and the St. Joseph High School teams. He worked for Lakeshore Motor Transit Lines in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor and at Grand Trunk Western Railroad in Chicago as a rate/traffic clerk. Craig was also a caregiver for his parents.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Mary Jensen; and many aunts and uncles.
Craig is survived by his brothers, Roger Jensen of Portage, Mich., and Herb (Carol) Jensen of Madison, Wis.; and nephew, Erik (Whitney) Jensen of Greenville, S.C.
Private burial has taken place in Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services.