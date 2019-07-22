Cristine Ann (Donley) Gardner
Cristine Ann (Donley) Gardner, 66, of Summerfield, Fla., and formerly of Buchanan, Mich., and Noblesville, Ind., and having relatives from Huntington, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Cristine was born on July 6, 1952, in South Bend to Richard and Agnes (Kovich) Donley. Her parents preceded her in death. Cristine married Philip Blaine Gardner on July 9, 1988. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2016, after 28 years of marriage.
Cristine grew up in Buchanan, graduating from Buchanan High School in 1970. She then attended Western Michigan University, earning a bachelor’s degree in special education. In January of 1981, she graduated with a master’s degree from Central Michigan University. Cristine retired from teaching in May 2017, after 43 years of teaching in Michigan, Indiana and Florida.
Cristine is survived by one step-son, David Gardner; one step-daughter, Dawn (Rodney) Key; two grandchildren, Colton Key, Olivia Key; one brother, John (Dana) Donley; two sisters, Polly Koenigsknecht, Linda (Grady) Moorer; one niece, Maggie (Mason) Meyer; and three nephews, Nathan (Anne Tattam) Koenigsknecht, Matthew (Jocelyn) Koenigsknecht and Jay Donley.
At the request of Cristine there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
A private graveside service will be at Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington, Ind., at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sheltering Hands in Ocala, Fla., or the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org/donation in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Ind.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.