Curtis Miller
Curtis St. Patrick Miller, 44, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Toledo, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 6, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, officiated by D. Bill Miller and Ronald I. Miller. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund. Those wishing to sign Curtis’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Curtis was born Sept. 25, 1975, in St. Mary, Jamaica, to Dalton Lloyd Miller and Sheila Meghoo. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Jamaica. Following high school, Curtis was sponsored by his uncle and aunt, D. Bill and Barbara Miller, to further his education. He received his associate's degree in hospitality management from Lake Michigan College. On April 26, 1998, he married Bwalya Mwenya in Berrien Springs. Curtis worked for North American Senior Benefits as a life insurance broker, where he was licensed in over 12 states. Curtis was incredibly committed to developing his team and building future leaders. He liked working out and enjoyed watching soccer. While Curtis loved cooking his favorite dishes of Jamaican jerk chicken, oxtail soup and curry chicken, his true joy in life was spending time with his family. He was an amazing family man and dedicated husband and father, who lived his life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Bwalya; children, Isabella, Malachi and Amelia; father, Dalton Miller; sisters, Engrid Miller of Florida, Alsia Williams of Georgia, Rachelle McLellan of Arizona, Janet Reid of Jamaica and Tashana Samuels of Florida; brothers, Kevin Lindo of Texas, Dalton Miller of Massachusetts, and Dwaine and Damon Miller, both of Jamacia; uncle, D. Bill (Barbara) Miller; two nieces; and 10 nephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Meghoo.