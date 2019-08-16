Curtis 'Slick' Jones Jr.
Curtis “Slick” Jones Jr., 65, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 6, 2019.
A service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at New Bethel Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Curtis was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Earle, Ark., to the late Curtis Jones Sr., and Mattie Mae Perry.
Curtis loved his family and his greatest joy was entertaining his family and friends at his home.
His formal schooling was completed in 1971 at Soul Institute in Earle, and relocated to Benton Harbor the same year.
Loving memories will always be in the hearts of those he left behind: two sons, Daryl D. White and David Tovler; daughters, Shandell Lewis (fiancé, Byron Meriweather), and Andrea (Demetrius Carter) Logan; stepdaughter, April Bragg; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson, Jayden; sister, Emma Jean (Jimmie Lee Thompson) Alex; brothers, Tommie (Carolyn), Alton, Floyd and Carl; aunt, Leora (Little Tut) Hughes; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; caregivers (nieces), Taryn and Tonia Jones and Kerry Krause; friends, Ezell Cox, Victoria White, Deborah Cox and Willie Turner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a brother, Ray.