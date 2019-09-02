Cynthia Lou MacLeod
Cynthia Lou MacLeod, 70, of Sister Lakes, formerly of Glen Ellyn, Ill., died peacefully at home in the presence of family members on Aug. 30 after losing her fight with brain cancer.
Cindy was born Nov. 17, 1948 in Chicago to Louis and Ann (Gronski) Jeziorski. In December 1975 she married Richard MacLeod of Flint in Oak Lawn, Ill. In 1970 she received a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle and took a position as an internal revenue agent with the Internal Revenue Service. After about 12 years she moved on to the public sector where she did tax accounting for the remainder of her working career.
In 1981 she and her husband purchased a cottage on Cable Lake. It became the place of many enjoyable weekends and vacations with friends and family until it was torn down to make room for their retirement home, which they moved into in 2010.
Cindy loved cats, especially her own. Cindy was very artistic and enjoyed crafts and painting with watercolors. She also enjoyed shopping, playing mahjong and traveling. Many winters were spent in Florida in their motor home before a condo was purchased in Sarasota. She was a member of the Dowagiac Junior Arts Club and the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard; her sister, Janis (Leo III) Roth of Palatine, Ill.; her nephew, Leo Roth IV, also of Palatine; and a special cousin, Mary Mezydlo of Addison, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dowagiac, with Father Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation with the family is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. There is also a time for visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com.