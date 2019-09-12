Cyril A. Steiner
Cyril A. Steiner, “Cy”, of Stevensville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220 Church St., St. Joseph, with Fr. Arul Lazar officiating. Memorial visitation with the family is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
He was born June 15, 1939, in Brookville, Penn., to Cyril A. and Mauricia (Ochs) Steiner. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Lucinda, Penn., and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree at Gannon University. On Nov. 30, 1963, he married Mariann Niederriter in Fryburg, Penn. Cy worked as an accountant at Whirlpool for more than 30 years before retiring in 1997.
Cy is survived by his wife, Mariann (Niederriter) Steiner; his children, Curt (Lori) Steiner of Naperville, Ill., and Christina (Christopher) Glennie of Prestwood, England; his grandchildren, Lucinda and Max Glennie and Meredith and Abigail Steiner; and his siblings, Sister Monica Steiner OSB, Peter (Melanie) Steiner, and Roger (Mary Jane) Steiner.