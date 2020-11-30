St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Occasional rain. Becoming windy with some snow showers mixing in for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.