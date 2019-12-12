Dale Earl Kugle
Dale Earl Kugle, 70, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.
Friends may meet together from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085. A time of celebration and reflection will begin at 1 p.m., led by Pastor Corey Kugle. Memorial contributions may be given to the Berrien County Cancer Service, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com
Dale was born Thursday, May 12, 1949, in St. Joseph, the son of Earl Leland and Elaine Marion (Rose) Kugle. On Aug. 1, 1992, he married Marlene Sue Johnson, and she preceded Dale on June 11, 2017. Dale worked at Gast Manufacturing for over 40 years. Along with his wife, Marlene, they owned and operated Seasons Gardens and Gifts in Benton Harbor and loved antiques and gardening. Dale was a fighter and fought his battle with cancer head on.
Survivors include his children: Christopher (Becky) Kugle, Tiffany (Adam) Evans, Kyle (Nicole) Brasier and Barb (Chris) Pressley; grandchildren, Chloe and Aaron Evans and Carlie Kugle; K-9 companion, Blu; brothers, Dean (Marie) Kugle, Dan (Mark Miny) Kugle and Dennis (Nancy) Kugle; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Kugle; and siblings, Darryl O’Daye and Darce Kugle.