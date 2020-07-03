Dale Fredrick Sorget, 76, of Bridgman passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085, with the Rev. Glenn Rosenbaum officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be communicated through www.PikeFH.com.