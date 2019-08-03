Dale Joseph Rochefort
Dale Joseph Rochefort, 83, of Bridgman passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3903 Lake St., Bridgman, with Father Arthur Howard as Celebrant. Final resting place will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Dale was born Friday, July 24, 1936, in Garden, Mich., to the late Leo and Theresa (Hymes) Rochefort. On April 26, 1958, Dale married Barbara Jean Smith, and they shared 61 years together. Dale retired in 1990 from Allied Signal, where he worked for 32 years. He then owned and operated Rochefort’s Yogurt Shoppe in Bridgman for 17 years. Dale was a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; son, Randy (Stephanie) Rochefort; son-in-law, Robert (Brenda) Booker; grandchildren: Michael (Tiffany), Melissa, Ryan, Nathan and Erin Rochefort; four great-grandchildren; and siblings: Gary, Gordon (Shirlie), Gaylord (Mary), Duane (Linda) and Gloria Copeland.
Dale was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Booker in 1996; and a brother, Harlan.