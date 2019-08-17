Dale Marvin Sherwood
Dale Marvin Sherwood, 79, of Niles went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Berrien Center Bible Church, 8830 M-140, Berrien Center. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien Center Bible Church. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Dale was born Monday, June 24, 1940, in Niles, the son of the late Lester and Ruth (Arter) Sherwood. On April 7, 1961, he married Karen Gibbs, and they shared 58 years together. Dale founded Sherwood Building and Excavating Inc. in Niles in 1973. In 1999 he sold the business to his son, Rod, and retired in 2008. Dale was a member of the Berrien Township Planning Commission and a faithful member of Berrien Center Bible Church. Dale enjoyed restoring, showing and pulling antique tractors. He appreciated all colors, but had a fondness for Minneapolis Moline.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Robin (Stephen) VanderWerf and Rodney (Dawn) Sherwood; grandchildren: Stephenie (Aaron) Cochrell, Benjamin (Hannah) VanderWerf, Andrew (Sarah) VanderWerf, Joseph VanderWerf, Mindy Sherwood and Mathew (Allison) Sherwood; great-grandchildren: Joel, Elizabeth and Levi Cochrell, Emma, Walter and Holly VanderWerf and Aiden VanderWerf; and a brother, Eugene (Margie) Sherwood.
Dale was also preceded in death by siblings: Helen Blighton, Varnold Sherwood, Walter “Howard” Sherwood and Donald Sherwood.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.