Damon Alonzo “Buddha” Nichols, 45, of Benton Harbor passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Damon was born on Feb. 16, 1975, to Selton and Ola (Green) Nichols in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1993. Damon then went on to receive his associate’s degree from Grand Rapids Community College, and also attended Ohio University, where he received a scholarship to play his beloved sport of football. He worked as a Berrien County dispatcher for 14 years, a job he deeply enjoyed. Damon was outgoing with a vibrant personality which made him well liked and loved by all. He was selfless with a strong work ethic. Most of all, Damon was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend who cherished time spent with his family.