Daniel A. McGee
Daniel A. McGee, 69, of Benton Harbor passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Daniel was born on Dec. 2, 1950, in Chesnee, S.C., to Harold and Ruth (Mahaffey) McGee. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1969. In 1970, Daniel proudly served our country by enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served aboard the USS Hanson during the Vietnam War. After he returned home, Daniel married the love of his life, Mary “Liz” Trogdon, on May 11, 1974. He worked for Chardon Rubber for 28 years in the maintenance and tool and die departments.
Daniel and Liz would spend many afternoons attending car races and experiencing countless motorcycle trips to various locations throughout the United States. He also enjoyed playing golf, scuba diving, water skiing and watching NASCAR. A passion of his was superheroes – specifically, Superman. He was an avid collector of superhero comic books and loved to draw them. So much so, that he painted a scene of "Superman on the Moon" on his motorcycle gas tank. Daniel also liked cheering on the Detroit Lions and Red Wings and watching movies on his computer. He was a loving and compassionate man, who always put a smile on everyone’s face. Daniel will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Liz of Benton Harbor; mother, Ruth McGee of Benton Harbor; siblings, Steven (Roxanne Merlino) McGee of Benton Harbor and Susan Dean of St. Joseph; brothers-in-law, Eddie, Billy, Ricky, Daniel and Allen; sisters-in-law, Irene, Eunice, Kay and Rose; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and loving dogs, Sissy, Cujo, Bosco, Goldie and Betsy.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Harold; and brother, Marshall McGee.