Daniel Arthur Baker
Daniel Arthur Baker was born Jan. 15, 1957, in Watervliet, the son of Arthur and Grace (Vermillion) Baker, both of whom precede him in passing.
Danny, as he was known by everyone, passed away suddenly at the age of 62 on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital, Watervliet.
On June 29, 2012, Danny was united in marriage to Pamela Davis, and she survives; along with a sister, Diana Gregory of Hartford; a brother, Kenny Baker of Hartford; and numerous other family members and friends.
Danny was formerly employed at LADD Assisted Living in Dowagiac and was a professional painter and landscaper. In his spare time, you would find him either fishing or hunting; and if not there, he would be working in his back yard. He especially loved the time spent with his wife and friends.
In holding with Danny's wishes, cremation has taken place and at this time no services are planned. If you would like to give a donation in Danny's name, please do so with St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.