Daniel Fay Louder, 60, of Watervliet went home to be with his Lord, unexpectedly, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the New Life Christian Center, 6674 Paw Paw Ave., Coloma, of which he was an active member on the praise team. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Donations in memory of Daniel may be made to the church youth building fund or the Special Olympics.