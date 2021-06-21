Daniel B. Ferguson, 45, passed away peacefully June 4, 2021, and cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at St. Joseph Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 Maiden Lane, corner of Maiden and Washington Avenue, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories of Dan during the service.
Dan was born Sept. 17, 1975, in Utah and grew up in Michigan. He graduated in 1994 from St. Joseph High School. In January 2005, Dan and his young family transferred with Lowe's to Bradenton, Fla. Later, he learned the irrigation and landscaping business and greatly enjoyed it. His favorite pastime was fishing.