Daniel G. Scheffler
Daniel G. Scheffler entered his rest with his Lord Jesus on Jan. 13, 2020, in Apopka, Fla. He was 82 years old.
Born in Benton Harbor, he grew up on the Edward Scheffler farms in Coloma and graduated from Coloma High School in 1956. He received his bachelor of science degree from Western Michigan University in April 1979. He moved to Altamonte Springs, Fla., where in enjoyed living in the sunshine and being active in his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Evelyn Scheffler; sisters, Sandra and Esther; and first wife, Elsa Scheffler.
He is missed and survived by his children, Debra Scheffler and Daniel (Lori) Scheffler; brothers, Edward (Lois), Fred (Sharon) and David (Bridget); sisters, Eileen and Edythe; many nieces and nephews; and second spouse, Cynthia.
Friends and family are invited to Sabbath Services at the Florida Living SDA Church in Apopka at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Following the service, there will be a fellowship potluck luncheon to gather and share a meal and memories at the community retirement center. A separate memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Florida Living SDA Church at 3355 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703.