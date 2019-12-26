Daniel Stephen Kasun
Daniel Stephen Kasun, son of Timothy Kasun and Pamela Ferguson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home.
Danny was born on June 20, 1987, in Berrien Center. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 2005. Danny loved music, hanging out with friends and tinkering with cars. He was soft-hearted, and if he could, he would do anything to help a friend. He truly loved his family and Bo.
Danny will be greatly missed by his father, Timothy Kasun; mother and stepfather, Pamela and Pat Ferguson; brother, Joseph Kasun; stepsisters, Amanda (Dan) Malkin, Jaclyn (Jeremy) Gatchell and Meagan (Rick) Anstiss; grandmothers, Sally Westlake, Mary Kasun and Goldie Snow; nephew, Riley Kasun-Kiser; niece, Kevlynn Mitchell; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Danny is preceded in death by his loving stepmother, Penny Kasun; and grandfathers, Robert Kasun and Howard (Buck) Westlake.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, with Pastor Kevin Parkins officiating. Burial will follow in Shanghai Memorial, Pipestone Township. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Danny’s name may be made to Berrien County Animal Control. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.heritage-chapel.com.