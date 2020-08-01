Daniel W. Strine, 73, of St. Joseph passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Oakridge Community Church Pavilion, with the Rev. Marlo Fritzke officiating. Military Rites conducted by the North Berrien Military Rites Team will conclude the service. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakridge Pavilion. Memorial donations in Dan’s name may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Joseph, or St. Joseph Football. Those wishing to sign Dan’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.