Darlene R. Schinske, 86, of Eau Claire passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Caretel Inns in St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with the Rev. James Bartz officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Shanghai Cemetery, Eau Claire. Online memories may be shared at www. bowermanfuneral.com. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Michigan Lutheran High School.