Darline May Sass
Darline May Sass, 87, of St. Joseph passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Darline will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Riverview Park, Woodbine Lodge, 2927 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 564 S. Main St., Ste. 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104-2870. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Darline was born Sunday, Feb. 22, 1931, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of the late Harry L. and Cleo W. (Harness) Trum.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty (Ron) Ulery of St. Joseph; son, Jerry Banister of Kihei, Hawaii; daughter, Yolanda (Mike) Stamper of Murrieta, Calif.; son, Kenneth (Alycia) Sass of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Nikki (Russ) Gill, Scott (Megan) Ulery, Ronald (Becca Schmaltz) Ulery, Ashley Ulery, Heather (Matt) Vanderford, Alyssa Sass, Mandy (Zach) King, Christian Sass, Matt Banister, Sean Banister, Rachel (Jonathan) Heimberg, Aaron Stamper and Dylan Stamper; 18 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Darline was also preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Trum, Dewey Harness and Donald Harness; and her husbands, Bill R. Banister and Kenneth O. Sass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.