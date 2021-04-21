Darrell Phillips

Darrell’s life began Aug. 21, 1956 in Athens, Ohio. He spent his childhood in Ohio, but most of his lifetime in Watervliet.
One day while at Bill Stewart’s Drive Inn, he met Theresa Liles, and they married on June 25, 1977. Darrell and Theresa enjoyed 43 years of marriage, raising their daughters and spoiling their grandchildren. Darrell worked for many years at the Watervliet Paper Mill, after the mill he worked as a meat cutter and managed meat departments at Harding’s, Wagner’s and Village Market. The job he enjoyed the most was running Buckshot Archery, alongside his wife. Outside of work, you could find Darrell hunting, fishing, camping, shooting guns, enjoying archery and especially enjoying his grandchildren.