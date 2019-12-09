Darryl Williamson

Darryl W. Williamson
Darryl W. Williamson, 72, of Bangor passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, at his home.
Darryl was born May 20, 1947 in Benton Harbor to Virgil and Vergie (Harkey) Williamson. He graduated from Hartford High School in 1967 and from Lake Michigan College with a degree in criminal justice. Darryl honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He married Kay Quardokus on April 28, 1974 in Benton Harbor. He worked as a Benton Harbor police officer from 1971 to 1983. He then worked at Campus Q Billiards, Van Buren County Animal Control and MPI Research in Mattawan until his retirement. Darryl loved to hunt and fish. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife, Kay Williamson of Bangor. His son, Darryk (Sara) Williamson of Hartford. Daughters, Susie (Jimmy) Pacwa of South Haven; Sally Williamson of Wetumpka, Ala.; Denise (Mason) Nondorf of Kalamazoo ;and Bobbie Lynn (Kelly) Lee of Bangor. Seven grandchildren, his brother, Robert Williamson of Hartford, sister, Mavis (Ira) Pankey of Millburg, and nephews, Bobby (Denise) Williamson and Michael (Amanda) Williamson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Aulick officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Engedi Church, 710 Chicago Drive No.100, Holland, MI 49423. Darryl will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Watervliet. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.