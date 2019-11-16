Darwin 'Dar' Hettig
Darwin "Dar" Hettig, 91, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away peacefully in hospice care on Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born on May 13, 1928, in St. Joseph, to Bruno and Erma (Kraklau) Hettig. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph and confirmed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Benton Harbor. He graduated from Benton Harbor Junior High School in 1943 and then helped work on the family farm. Dar was an amazing tool and die maker by trade. He farmed 25 acres of peaches in Coloma with his wife, Jean (Prillwitz) Hettig, for many years while also working at Continental Can Company in St. Joseph, where he eventually retired after 30 years of service.
Before retirement, Dar's favorite recreation was fishing on Lake Michigan and Balsam Lake in Wisconsin with family and friends. Once retired, Dar and Jean moved to Hot Springs Village, Ark., and wintered in Brownsville, Texas, where they enjoyed playing bridge, golf and helping with missions in Mexico. In 2009, Dar lost his wife of 63 years, Jean, to cancer. In 2016, Dar married Gail Burright and they resided in Hot Springs Village and wintered in Brownsville. They both enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with friends.
Darwin is survived by his loving wife, Gail; son, Thomas (Peggy) Hettig of Indiana; daughters, Marjorie (Bill) of Arkansas and Jennifer (Joe) Soucek of Colorado; beloved grandchildren, Laci (Cory) Charette, Shelby (David) Gregg and Bradley Soucek; great-grandchild, Joe (Traci) Troup; and great-great-granchildren, Joshua Troup and Nicholas Troup.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; daughter, Lynn Current; granddaughter, Laurie Ann Troup; parents, Bruno and Erma; sister, Joyce Markwald; and brother, Garold Hettig.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hot Springs Village. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Crockett, San Benito, TX 78586, or to a charity of your choice.