Daryl D. Mundt
Daryl Mundt, 78, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019.
Daryl was born June 2, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Orville and Dora Mundt. Daryl was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He spent most of his years in the sales industry.
Daryl is survived by his sister, Gail Mundt Moniot; niece, Shelly (Chad) Sharkey; and three great-nieces and nephews, Halee, Ethan and Garrett Sharkey – all of Gulf Shores, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Dora.
Private internment will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.