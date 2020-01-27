Daryl Corrie Morris, 65, formerly of Niles, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home in Kentwood.
Daryl was born in South Bend, Ind., on March 30, 1954, the son of Jim and Dorothy (Hines) Morris. Daryl loved his family and Jesus. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Konkey) Morris; son, Chad (Jennifer) Morris; grandchildren, Dylan, Caitlyn and Adelyn; his parents, Jim and Dorothy Morris of Buchanan; brothers, Gary of Vandalia, Brad (Laura) of Buchanan and Jim of Buchanan; and many nephews and nieces.