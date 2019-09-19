David A. Abbey
David A. Abbey, 86, of St. Joseph passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Per David’s request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
David was born on Sept. 6, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Edwin and Helen (DeBruin) Abbey. He graduated from Flint Central High School and continued his education at Michigan State University until he was drafted for the U.S. Army. He proudly served our country from 1956-1958. After he was honorably discharged, he went to work as a salesman for R.J. Reynolds. On June 22, 1963, David married the love of his life, Marsha Eckwielen, in Flint, Mich. David returned back to Michigan State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He worked as a teacher for Galien, Lakeshore and Benton Harbor school districts. He relocated to Riverwood Day Program where he worked and retired from as a teacher for people with disabilities. David was active with Twin City Players for many years, and was the director of the play, "South Pacific." He also was an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds of golf at Blossom Trails. His favorite tradition was when he and Marsha would go to Crystal Mountain and various other destinations with Tom and Jan Muday for skiing, which they did for over 30 years.
David is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marsha; children, David (Sheila Crowe) Abbey of Grand Rapids and Patricia (fiancé, Alex Nemeth) Abbey-Larson of Troy, Mich.; grandchildren, Anna, Ian and Owen Larson and Marlo Abbey; many nieces, nephews and cousins; brother-in-law, David (Judy) Eckwielen of Califon, N.J.; and adventurous traveling buddies, Tom and Jan Muday.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mickey Streby, Gordon Abbey and Larry Abbey.