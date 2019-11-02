David A. Sorget
David A. Sorget, 70, of Stevensville passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center.
David was born on Aug. 9, 1948, to Robert and Betty (Riske) Sorget in St. Joseph. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1966. On June 10, 1978, he married Waltraud “Traute” Buzenius in Three Rivers. David worked as a machine operator at Whirlpool. He retired on March 6, 2002, after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of Stevensville American Legion Post 568 for nearly 50 years and a lifetime member of the Benton Harbor VFW.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Traute; sister, Kristine Fisher of Texas; and niece, Andrea (Brian Harper) Nelson of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Sorget.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stevensville American Legion Post 568. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.