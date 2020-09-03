David Daryl Robinson, 59, of Indianapolis, formerly of Benton Harbor departed this life on July 19, 2020, at home. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
David was born July 4, 1961, in Benton Harbor to Ernest and Mattie Hunt Robinson. The family home was on Miller Street in the “Little Italy” section of the city where they had resided for nearly 50 years. Just as his older siblings, David attended Henry C. Morton Elementary School, Benton Harbor Junior High School, and would graduate from BHHS with the class of 1980. Go Tigers!