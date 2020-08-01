David Duane Daniels, 51, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Bridgman passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home unexpectedly, following a brief illness.
He was born Dec. 26, 1968, in Benton Harbor, a son of the late Paul Duane Daniels and Clarabelle Jane (Smith) Clifton. Dave graduated from Bridgman High School in 1987, where he helped bring home the baseball state championship win as a catcher. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and deployed with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines of Camp Pendleton. He served in Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Ceasefire where he earned the Combat Action Ribbon and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.