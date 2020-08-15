David G. “Dave” Piersma, 63, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be at noon, Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor David Colp officiating. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Upton Middle School Athletic Department. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Dave was born April 11, 1957, to Gordon and Anne (Leestma) Piersma in Grand Rapids. He graduated from Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville, Mich. He then continued his education at Western Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting. On Oct. 24, 2003, Dave married the love of his life, Rhoda Chundama, in St. Joseph. He worked for LECO and All State Insurance. Most recently, he owned and operated Ultimate Satellite. Dave was a member of First Church of God. His most cherished time was spending it with his family and watching his son play sports.
Dave is survived by his wife of 16 years, Rhoda Piersma, of St. Joseph; son, Marshall Piersma; mother, Anne Piersma of Grand Rapids; and siblings: Gretchen (Randy) Knoper of Allendale, Mich., Jeff (Deb) Piersma of Hudsonville and Dirk (Kathy) Piersma of Grandville.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Piersma and brother, John Piersma.