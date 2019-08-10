David Gordon Pershell
Dave Pershell passed away at 5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3, 2019.
David Gordon Pershell, Dave to his friends and family, was born in Chicago to Mary Patricia McCarthy and Gordon R. Pershell. David was the second of four children and is survived by his brothers, Rich and Dan, and his sister, Nancy. Over his lifetime, Dave was drafted during the Vietnam War and served in Germany. He was a veteran and member of The American Legion Post 331. Dave owned and operated several of his own businesses in the automotive industry. Dave was a proud father and great friend. He was always available to help, often with a pot of coffee and a quick joke. Dave loved to cook and his door was always open.
Dave is survived by his four children: Katie Byrum, her husband Jeff and sons, Henry and Grant; Kristin Lenardson and her son, David; Karoline Pershell, her husband Greg Scott and son, Kepler; Michael Pershell, his wife Julie and their children, Andrew, Landon, Grace and Emily.
Per Dave’s wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread in locations that were important to him. A final breakfast was held at the house to fill it with food and people, which is how he liked it best. As someone who understood the value of used parts, all tissues will be donated as appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Berrien County 4-H Foundation (https://www.facebook.com/BerrienCounty4HFoundationInc/ click on “Fundraisers”). Dave loved horses and watching his kids ride. He always believed that hands-on skills were the most important ones.
And as Dave would often say, “So, did you hear the one about...”