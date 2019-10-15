David L. Krieger Sr.
David L. Krieger Sr., 81, of Stevensville passed away, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Private burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan.
David was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Bridgman, to Edward and Florence (Voelzke) Krieger. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School, class of 1956, and went on to earn his bachelor's in business administration from Western Michigan University, where he was part of the WMU football team. David enlisted in the National Guard and proudly served his country.
On Sept. 23, 1961, he married the former Norma Setlak at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. David worked for several years in industrial sales until in 1977. He co-founded Michiana Supply in Benton Harbor, where he continued to be a part until just recently.
David was a devoted family man, always making sure his family was cared for, and he devoted his life to his business as well for that reason. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus. David was an avid Notre Dame sports fan, and was very involved with Eaton Park Youth Baseball League. He was a very social person, always wanting to be around people, and never missed an opportunity to go out to dinner, especially Wing Night at The Sandbar. David loved WWE Monday Night Wrestling and in his earlier years enjoyed golfing, fishing and motorcycling with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his wife, Norma; his children, Kathy Bublick of Stevensville and Stephen (Rachel) Krieger of Coloma; son-in-law, Dan Bublick of Carmel, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Ashlie Krieger of Benton Harbor; three grandchildren, David Bohannon and Eva and Alex Bublick; three great-grandchildren, Remington, Rowan and Rory Bohannon; sister-in-law, Laura Krieger of Grand Rapids; nieces and nephew, Julie Taylor, Karen Garrison, Beverly Krieger and Ed Krieger; and his canine companions, Eros, Addison, Trout and Sophie.
David was preceded in death by his son, David “Krockett” Krieger Jr. on Dec. 11, 2015; his brother, Loren Krieger; and his sister-in-law, Loretta Krieger.